Usher Debuts New ‘UshBucks’ Merchandise

Usher has revealed a new merchandise collection featuring his viral ‘Ush Bucks’ design. The R&B singer hosted the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards and, at one point during the ceremony, took to the stage sporting a vibrant suit, with the custom Ush Bucks printed on the fabric. Now fans are able to access a similar level of drip with the release, shared on social media prior to the event.

“IN USHER WE TRUST,” he wrote on Instagram, uploading a photo of himself wearing a limited edition UshBucks bucket hat available for purchase.

The full collection which was officially made available on May 26, includes the bucket hat, a poster, three short sleeve t-shirt designs, two long sleeve t-shirt designs, a pair of sweatpants, a matching sweatshirt, a basketball jersey, and socks. Prices range from $20 for the poster up to $170 for the sweatshirt.

UshBucks, fashioned after the $100 bill featuring Usher’s face, went viral this spring after a dancer shared the fake notes were sprayed at an adult nightclub. Although the fake money was pictured, Usher confirmed the entertainment was paid with real money and the Ush Bucks were shared for marketing purposes. The Grammy-award-winning artist confirmed to Billboard, the UshBucks were left at the Las Vegas venue to promote his new residency which opens July 16 at The Colosseum at Caesars.

“The idea behind Usher Bucks was really as a way of promoting the residency. And since then, there has been more conversations, thus proving roads lead to Las Vegas,” he said.

The “Confessions” singer added, “A lot of great detail and thought has gone into the experience. From the moment you walk into the Colosseum to the moment you leave the Colosseum, we’re going to definitely make it an environment to enjoy, experience, and celebrate.”

Since the initial viral moment, Usher has frequently flexed the bills on social media whether wearing the merch or sharing stacks and spreads of the Usher-faced hundreds. Atlanta rapper 21 Savage even shared his own image banking the promotional bills.