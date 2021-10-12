Venus Williams Issues New Capsule Collection With K-Swiss

EleVen By Venus Williams has teamed up with K-Swiss again for a brand new capsule collection. As the third installment in the two brand’s partnership, Retro by EleVen x K-Swiss was released on Tuesday (Oct. 12) and pays homage to the heritage and influence of 70s tennis and the psychedelic era.

The capsule follows the “Glow Up” collection issued by the two brands in May. According to a press release, the latest drop “is a fusion of timeless and classic designs with a bold and contemporary twist.”

Venus Williams attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept.13, 2021, in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As the October cover star for Cosmopolitan, the tennis star shared how she handled being on top of her game for decades.

“As you grow up and mature, you realize you don’t have to be in any situation you find disrespectful,” she explained. “You can let people know what you find disrespectful.”

Williams added, “It doesn’t have to be yelling or screaming. I’m not a combative person. I’m never going to let any situation change that, because I want to look back and know that I stayed true to who I am. So come. Come for me if you want to, but you won’t come again.”

The 17-piece collection ranges in price from $74 to $158 and clothing from size XS–XL. The shoes issued with the drop are available in sizes 5–11.

View items from the collection below and shop the full capsule collection on either the K-Swiss or EleVen By Venus Williams websites.