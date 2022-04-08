Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Collection Available At Pop-Up Shop

Virgil Abloh attends the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Gala on Nov. 3, 2021 at the National Museum of Qatar in Doha. The FTA Prizes were awarded during #QatarCreates, a cultural celebration connecting the fields of art, fashion, and design through a diverse program of exhibitions, awards, public talks, and special events, all taking place in the heart of Doha.

Virgil Abloh’s final pre-fall 2022 collection designed for Louis Vuitton is now available at a designer pop-up shop. According to Footwear News, the Manhattan shopping experience offers a range of ready-to-wear items including knitwear, outerwear, jersey T-shirts, hoodies, and suiting. Classic men’s leather goods like the Keepall and Avenue Slingback, reimagined for the collection, are also available.

“My philosophy is very much informed by the clothes that people actually wear,” Abloh once said when describing his pre-collection procedure according to the outlet. “What I do is an analysis of a generation: what do people buy and why do they wear it? That question naturally creates an equal interest in tradition as it does in changing tradition. But it’s also about challenging myself and exploring different land. That is creative freedom.”

Virgil Abloh attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept.13, 2021 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Abloh’s popular footwear designs, both Runner Tactics, and LV Trainers are also available at the shop. Accessories such as belts, eyewear, hats, and LV Sunrise jewelry are also displayed for potential customers.

According to FN, the pop-up shop itself features an intricate design displaying kites with stripes mirroring those that lined the Maison’s historic trunk. The walls are a yellow-green gradient and individualized yellow “L” and “V” initials are painted on one wall, falling to the floor where they are also displayed.

The pop-up shop is open through early June.