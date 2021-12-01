Kanye West, 21 Savage, And More Attend Virgil Abloh’s Final Show

Sculptures designed by Louis Vuitton are displayed in Miami's Design District, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Miami. The display is part of Art Basel and related art events that start this week. Louis Vuitton opened a new men's store and will host an exclusive menswear fashion show on a private island. The artistic director for Louis Vuitton's menswear, Virgil Abloh's death was announced Sunday, Nov. 28, by the luxury group LVMH and Abloh's own Off-White label, which he founded in 2013.

Celebrities packed the crowd and even walked the runway during Virgil Abloh’s final presentation with Louis Vuitton. On Tuesday night (Nov. 30), the luxury label executed the fashion show which debuted Abloh’s Spring-Summer 2022 Menswear collection. While some of his famous friends attended in the audience, others walked the runway and showcased his designs.

Atlanta rappers 21 Savage, Gunna, Lil Baby, and producer Metro Boomin attended the show in bright Louis Vuitton looks. 21 Savage shared photos of the artists on Instagram, asking his followers to leave the goat emoji in the comments in honor of Abloh.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian also attended the fashion show. The pair were spotted sitting in the front row with their daughter North West. Pharrell Williams sat next to them. Both artists had a close relationship with Abloh through the various stages of his career.

“My heart is broken. Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius. your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever. Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones. you’re with the Master now, shine,” wrote Williams on an Instagram post honoring the fashion designer.

Migos members Quavo and Offset served as models for the high-fashion affair. Offset had previously walked for Virgil Abloh during the Off-White at Paris Fashion Week 2019.

“Keep Inspiring Me To Be More Creative Bro. You Changed The Culture of Art In All Forms! Thank You!??? Continue To Fly High Virg,” wrote Quavo on Instagram, sharing a photo of all three Migos members, Travis Scott, and Virgil Abloh.

In the show, Offset wore a vibrant blue tracksuit-inspired outfit featuring a heavy belt, high-top hat, and trunk-style handbag. Quavo hit the runway wearing a metallic silver suit and black and white checkered ski-mask hat.

According to the Associated Press, the event unofficially kicked off Miami’s Art Basel fair and had been in the works for months. Attendees reached the venue by yacht, and some on speedboats decorated with the Louis Vuitton monogram. During the show, a giant red LV monogrammed hot air balloon rose to the air as Virgil Ablohs’s voice played in the background. CEO Michael Burke said Abloh’s wife and family wanted the show to continue after the designer’s death.

“We had imagined it all and he was distraught not to be here in person,” Burke said.

New York stylist Memsor Kamarake shared he flew in to attend the show to pay respects to Abloh.

“I felt like now I can finally grieve him,” he remarked. “So often black folks are depicted through pain, through struggle, that’s why it was so important for him to tap into this childlike joy.”

Flowers are left in memory of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s first Black artistic director, at a church in Miami’s Design District, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Miami. Abloh, a leading designer whose groundbreaking fusions of streetwear and high couture made him one of the most celebrated tastemakers in fashion and beyond, died of cancer. He was 41. AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

As guests exited, a glowing red message in the sky read “Virgil was here.”

Virgil Abloh died on Sunday (Nov. 28) after battling cardiac angiosarcoma, an aggressive and rare form of cancer. The news was shared on his personal Instagram account. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh

Watch Virgil Abloh’s Spring-Summer 2022 Collection with Louis Vuitton fashion showcase below.