Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2022 Menswear Lookbook Released

Virgil Abloh speaks on stage at the WSJ. Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston, FlexJet & Barneys New York - Inside at MOMA on November 7, 2018 in New York City.

Louis Vuitton has issued a lookbook for its pre-fall 2022 menswear collection, the final collection designed by Virgil Abloh before his death. According to Vogue,the full collection was “completed and photographed” before Abloh passed on November 28.

A final LV show hosted during Miami’s Art Basel debuted the collection two days after the designer’s death. With a posthumous runway show titled Virgil Was Here, the luxury brand paid homage to Abloh’s legacy. Migos members Quavo and Offset walked in the showcase and artists such as Kanye West, 21 Savage, Gunna, Pharrell Williams, Lil Baby, and more attended.

A statement from LV shared that Abloh wanted to “celebrate the idea of commercialism rather than deny it the way fashion tends to,” with the collection according to HYPEBEAST.

Virgil Abloh died at age 41 after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, an aggressive and rare form of cancer. He was the first Black man to lead the French fashion house’s menswear line.

“We are all shocked by this terrible news,” said LVMH’s CEO, Bernard Arnault. “Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow and we are all thinking of his loved ones on the passing of their husband, father, brother, son, and friend.”

View images from the lookbook below and all images on Vogue.

Louis Vuitton/Vogue

