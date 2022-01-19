Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Nike ‘Air Force 1’ To Be Sold At Sotheby’s Auction

The Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 collaboration designed by the late Virgil Abloh will finally be available for purchase. Exclusively reported by Women’s Wear Daily, the sneakers will launch with 200 pairs for sale at an auction in collaboration with his family through Sotheby’s, with proceeds going to the Virgil Abloh “Post Modern” Scholarship Fund. The shoes were initially revealed by Abloh last June as part of his spring 2022 line.

The auction is set to run from Jan. 26 to Feb. 8, and the shoes will be made available in an exclusive colorway in sizes 5 to 18, with bids starting at $2000. The luxury sneakers are crafted from calf leather and feature the signature LV Monogram and Damier patterns, with natural cowhide piping.

In all, Abloh designed 47 pairs of Air Force 1 sneakers for the spring show, and Louis Vuitton plans to stage an exhibition of all the designs at a later date. Ahead of the auction, select individuals who inspired Abloh and the collaboration will receive pairs in exclusive colorways that will not be available commercially.

Virgil Abloh walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2019 in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Each pair auctioned will be sold with a Louis Vuitton pilot case in monogram-embossed orange leather, with a 3D tag in orange leather with a white swoosh on top. The shoes and case will be on display in the lobby of Sotheby’s New York from Jan. 19 through Feb. 8.

“The event will precede the commercial launch of the Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’ by Virgil Abloh,” the company told WWD. Upon the official launch, the shoes will be available in limited quantities and sold exclusively through the Louis Vuitton store network.

The Virgil Abloh “Post Modern” Scholarship Fund was initiated in July 2020 by the designer to provide scholarships to academically promising students of Black, African American, or African descent. According to the official website, “to date, twenty ‘Post-Modern’ Scholars have received $7,500 college scholarship awards through the Fund,” and have participated in design, merchandising, and marketing internships at companies including Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, and Tommy Hilfiger.

“As a Black designer, I found my way through school, and a mixture of creative projects, and I had to make a name for myself. That took a lot of years and a lot of meetings and a lot of runway shows and a lot of work, and I wanted to make that door open for a younger generation to sort of have a pathway that stays open,” Abloh said to WWD at the time.

“I wanted to showcase the future of ‘charity’ or giving back doesn’t have to be like the past.”

View the Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 collaboration designed by Virgil Abloh that’ll be sold at the auction below.

Image Courtesy Of Louis Vuitton