Will Smith Says He Begged Michael Jordan For Kicks To Wear On ‘Fresh Prince’

Will Smith stayed in the latest Air Jordans during his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air days, and he’s revealed his secret. During a sitdown with SHOWTIME’s All The Smoke podcast, Will was asked about his character’s fashion forward aesthetic and the array of Air Jordans to complete every fit.

After Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson credited Smith with being “the culture” in the 90s, the acclaimed thespian spoke about how he made that possible, revealing he begged Michael Jordan to send him the newest kicks for the show.

“I was living the culture. I was literally calling Jordan like, ‘Mike, please, please don’t give them to nobody. Let me be the first person, I gotta be the first person to wear it’. And he was like ‘Man, I don’t run that,'” Smith said, laughing at the memory.

And while it seemed that Smith had to beg for a new pair for the show in the 90s, he probably wouldn’t have an issue these days. Due to the impact of Fresh Prince, the Jordan Brand would pay homage to Will and his Fresh Prince persona with a couple of Air Jordan 5 “Bel-Air” colorways that represent the main character’s colorful and expressive style.

Elsewhere, Will, 54, is attempting to reenter the zeitgeist in the aftermath of his Oscars slap controversy and has been making peace with audiences who aren’t ready to see him in his upcoming movie, Emancipation.

The King Richard actor spoke with Fox 5’s Good Day DC, revealing wouldn’t blame anyone for not watching the film following his behavior at the Oscars.

“I completely understand if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” expressed the Academy Award-winning actor.

“My deepest concern is my team – Antoine [Fuqua] has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career. The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team. At this point, that’s what I’m working for.”

