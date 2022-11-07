WWE Legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Cashes Out On New Kicks

WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin normally stomps mudholes in his opponents while wearing boots, but the Texas Rattlesnake got the chance to show off his sneaker taste.

The Victoria, Texas native stopped by the Global Goods sneaker store in Reno, Nev. in the latest episode of Complex’s Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma. After revealing he wasn’t a big sneakerhead, telling stories about how his agent convinced him he could get signed by Nike one day, and showing gratitude for the praise he gets from other athletes such as LeBron James and Stefon Diggs, it was time to buy some kicks.

The six-time world champion bought three pairs of Air Jordans: the “Fire Red” 3s, “Racer Blue” 5s, and “Del Sol” 13s. The 57-year-old paid homage to not only NBA legend Michael Jordan, but also the late Kobe Bryant.

“Kobe is one of my all-time favorites, do you have anything from Kobe?” he said when describing his adoration for the Black Mamba.

Austin made an additional purchase of the Undefeated Hall of Fame x Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro sneaker retailed at $820. Stone Cold swiped with ease and spent over $1,883 on four pairs of sneakers.

Back in April, the WWE Hall Of Famer made his grand return to the squared circle during night one of Wrestlemania 38. Stone Cold defeated Kevin Owens in one of the Dallas main events, which was also his first match in twenty years.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin currently hosts Broken Skulls Sessions on Peacock, where he interviews current and retired WWE superstars.