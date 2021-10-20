Zendaya To Receive The 2021 CFDA Fashion Icon Honor

Zendaya has been named the 2021 recipient of the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Icon Award. According to Vogue, the actress will be recognized by the organization on November 10 during its first in-person ceremony since 2019. The Dune star will be accompanied by her longtime stylist Law Roach. At the age of 25-years-old, Zendaya will be the youngest person ever to receive the distinguished honor.
As an actress who has attended red carpets, premieres, and other Hollywood affairs for years, Zendaya has evolved from a child star in cute clothes to a talent that fashion lovers anticipate seeing hit every event. With this honor, the actress joins the ranks of Rihanna, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, and Prince, who have all been named CFDA Fashion Icons in their careers.
She is also recognized for her 2013 launch of Zaya by Zendaya, which is currently on hiatus. When established, the clothing line helped to pioneer gender-fluid designs and a more inclusive size range. She has also worked with CFDA board member Tommy Hilfiger on the Tommy x Zendaya collection and is a spokesperson for Lancôme, Bulgari, and Valentino.
As the cover star for Instyle‘s Nov. 2021 Best Dressed issue, the Euphoria star described attending red carpets as getting to be a different person each time.
“I think about red carpets as having their own characters and narratives. We build a little story for all the looks. It’s like an extension of my acting career in a weird way — you just pop this wig on or whatever it is,” she shared. Clothes sometimes are very emotional, so I get to embody these different facets — maybe they’re of myself, or maybe they’re alter egos. But I get to meet these different women through clothes.”
Another history-making moment at this year’s CFDA awards comes from fashion designer Dapper Dan who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. He will be the first Black designer to be awarded the honor and the first designer to earn the honor without ever having a formal runway show.
“Thank you to the CFDA for making me the first black designer to win this lifetime achievement award. Harnessing the Dapper Dan brand to Gucci, mounted it on a global track, now the whole world knows what Harlem always knew, that the Dapper Dan brand is a thoroughbred brand,” he remarked.
View the full list of CFDA Award nominees and honorees below:
The Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert:
Aurora James for the 15 Percent Pledge
The Fashion Icon Award:
Zendaya
The Face of the Year Award:
Anya Taylor-Joy
The Environmental Sustainability Award:
Patagonia
The Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard:
Nina Garcia
The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award:
Dapper Dan
The Board of Directors’ Tribute:
Yeohlee Teng
American Womenswear Designer of the Year Nominees:
Catherine Holstein for Khaite
Christopher John Rogers
Gabriela Hearst
Marc Jacobs
Peter Do
American Menswear Designer of the Year nominees:
Emily Adams Bode for Bode
Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God
Mike Amiri for Amiri
Telfar Clemens for Telfar
Thom Browne
American Accessories Designer of the Year nominees:
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Aurora James for Brother Vellies
Gabriela Hearst
Stuart Vevers for Coach
Telfar Clemens for Telfar
American Emerging Designer of the Year nominees:
Edvin Thompson for Theophilio
Eli Russell Linnetz for ERL
Jameel Mohammed for Khiry
Kenneth Nicholson
Maisie Schloss for Maisie Wilen
International Women’s Designer of the Year nominees:
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga
Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada
Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino
Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus
International Men’s Designer of the Year nominees:
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Dries Van Noten
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Rick Owens
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton