50 Cent Inks Partnership Deal With Sacramento Kings

With his latest power move, 50 Cent continues to diversify his entrepreneurial portfolio. The rapper and TV executive has inked a multi-year deal with NBA franchise the Sacramento Kings. His wine and spirits company Sire Spirits LLC will serve as the team’s official champagne partner, the NBA team announced. As part of the agreement, two brands under Sire the umbrella, Le Chemin du Roi and Branson Cognac, will be served courtside at Kings’ home games. The spirits brand will be available at the team’s club lounge, Rush, which is being rechristened as Rush by Spirits in light of the partnership.

The newly dubbed Rush by Spirits will showcase 500 bottles of Le Chemin du Roi on its champagne wall. As part of the deal, the Kings will also work in tandem with Fif’s G-Unity Foundation to provide scholarships to local youth throughout the 2022-2023 NBA season, a move that proved the franchise’s commitment to helping enrich its surrounding communities.

“I did this deal after meeting with Vivek Ranadivé and learning how he and the entire Kings organization genuinely shares my philosophy of promoting conscious capitalism,” 50 shared in a statement. “I very much look forward to meeting the Kings fans and expanding the reach of my G-Unity Foundation and spirits brands in and around the city of Sacramento.”

Vivek Ranadivé, owner and chairman of the Sacramento Kings, also spoke on teaming up with Fif. “We are thrilled to partner with Curtis and bring Sire Spirits to Golden 1 Center for our fans and guests to enjoy,” he said. “This partnership continues the Kings commitment to supporting diverse entrepreneurs and aligns our shared passion for providing youth with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. I am excited to work together to support the Sacramento community.”

50 Cent founded Sire Spirits in 2014.