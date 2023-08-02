A$AP Rocky Stars In First Campaign Video For Whisky Brand Mercer + Prince

A$AP Rocky’s whisky brand Mercer + Prince has received its first promotional campaign video, starring the Harlemite himself.

The short clip shows A$AP riding in a black limo as he arrives at the Mercer + Prince lab, where he observes the process of creating the whisky. The “Fashion Killa” rapper does a walk-through of the white and green facility where he oversees four chapters: the artifacts, sculpting, aroma and packaging (which plays on the acronym A.$.A.P … get it?)

In chapter one, the lab techs show the “artifacts” needed to make the bottle: “glass, gold and marble.” Chapter two shows the glass being sculpted as the workers “cut” and “mould” the rectangular bottles. The next chapter shows the whisky being made to “sweet” and “smooth” perfection, as packaging of the uniquely made spirit includes it being “functional” and like “art.”

A$AP’s whisky came about last year as the “Praise The Lord” rhymer had an idea to combine art and culture. He also wanted to include his New York stomping grounds of the trendy SoHo intersection of Mercer and Prince street.

A$AP, né Rakim Mayers, created the bottle’s design by sketching it on a napkin, and since has turned his idea into reality. The first-of-its-kind bottle features two cube-shaped shot glasses that secure the top and bottom of it — made to enjoy with a friend.

Twice distilled, the Canadian whisky is influenced by rare Japanese Mizunara Oak and aged a minimum of four years in ex-American white oak barrels. The taste has remnants of vanilla, caramel, and baked apple.

“I’m so excited and grateful to finally introduce Mercer + Prince to the world,” A$AP stated at the onset of the whisky’s release. “I have been learning about whisky from all over the world for the past decade and wanted to defy the rules to create something unique, while honoring and respecting industry traditions.”

Mercer + Prince can now be found in 11 states and major cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Jersey, New York, Detroit, and Washington DC.

Check out the campaign video for Mercer + Prince above.