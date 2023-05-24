Diddy Unveils “Diddy Direct” Platform To Locate Combs Spirits  

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City.

Diddy has announced Diddy Direct, a “direct-to-consumer platform.” The official press release details the platform as a means to “help retailers and consumers conveniently find, inquire, and purchase any of the bestselling spirits under his Combs Spirits portfolio.” The new platform also connects customers with bars, nightclubs, and restaurants serving Combs Spirits.

“[Diddy Direct’s] easy-to-use interface includes location and product-based search functionality and an interactive national map to geo-locate local businesses and distributors,” the press release details the new UI. “After confirming age, the site’s easy navigation empowers users to quickly find their desired product along with where and how to find it anywhere in the country.”

Spirits associated with the Combs brand include CÎROC Vodkas, CÎROC Spritz, CÎROC VS, DeLeón Tequila, and all variants. Fresh on the heels of the release of Cîroc Honey Melon, Sean Combs touted Diddy Direct as a “game-changer for the spirits industry.”

“This platform is a game-changer for the spirits industry, and we’re proud to offer consumers and retailers direct access to our portfolio of premium spirits,” Combs, chairman of Combs Global, said. “With Diddy Direct, we’re setting a new standard for direct-to-retailer and direct-to-consumer experiences and bringing the best of Combs Spirits directly to anyone, anywhere in the country.”

To celebrate his new platform, the businessman teamed up with DJ Khaled for a digital ad campaign. The new skit features the duo playing a golf round in Air Jordan 5s, with Khaled proving victorious. The digital ad also showcases various Combs Spirits products, including the new Cîroc Honey Melon.



The announcement arrives two months after the Harlemite expanded Combs Enterprises into Combs Global. Combs Global launched in 2013 and offers a diverse range of products.

“[Combs Global] spans across the music, entertainment, media, fashion, and spirits industries with brands including Combs Spirits — Cîroc Vodka and DeLeón Tequila — Bad Boy Entertainment, Love Records, REVOLT MEDIA, Sean John, AQUAHydrate, Capital Preparatory Charter Schools, and The Sean Combs Foundation,” he said.

“Combs Global represents the next chapter in my journey as a business leader and a bigger vision to build the largest portfolio of leading Black-owned brands in the world,” Combs said in a statement. “I’ve enlisted world-class teams of top executives, specialists, and strategic partners to bring this new dream to life and put us in the best position to keep making history while leading another 30 years of dominance across industries.”