Hennessy Taps Nas For Limited Hip-Hop 50 “HenNASsy” Bottle

One of the world’s best-selling Cognacs and Hip-Hop’s most beloved MC’s have teamed up for a limited collaboration. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, Hennessy and Nas have joined forces to create a “HenNASsy” bottle.

The limited-edition Hennessy V.S bottle and the legendary rapper are coming together in honor of Hip-Hop’s different “flavors, styles, rhythms, and flows.” The “HenNASsy” bottle is special to Nas, as he says the cognac brand has supported him for over a decade.

“It means a lot to me to celebrate this legendary moment in Hip-Hop history with Hennessy, a brand that has supported me for over 10 years,” said Nas in a statement. “Hennessy is part of our culture and continues to inspire generations of Hip-Hop fans, so I’m really proud to share our new Limited-Edition bottle with the world.”

PRNewsfoto/Hennessy

Hennessy has had a longstanding relationship with Hip-Hop, as it has been featured in a plethora of songs and music videos over the years.

Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President of Hennessy USA stated, “Hennessy has been an undeniable mainstay in Hip-Hop, intricately woven into the fabric of the genre and its global influence for decades. We’re proud to honor Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary with a pioneer of the art and culture — Hip-Hop icon, Nas — as we celebrate the debut of our collaborative Limited-Edition Bottle.”

On July 20, Hennessy and Nas will unveil the commemorative bottle to the world with an exclusive digital mapping event surrounding Hip-Hop culture. As part of the high-energy event, the spirit brand will launch “Hennessy AI.bum Covers,” which is an “AI-led, social-first experience transforming selfies into personalized album covers based on iconic Hip-Hop eras.”

PRNewsfoto/Hennessy

The bottle will also make its debut in Nas’ forthcoming narrated film where he shares a love letter to Hip-Hop on screen.

Check images of the limited-edition HenNASsy bottle above.