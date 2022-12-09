Karrueche Tran Enters The Holiday Season With Zacapa Rum Partnership

Karreuche Tran kicked off her holiday season celebrating a partnership with Zacapa Rum, which she notes as one of her favorite spirits. Under the last full moon of the year on Wednesday night (Dec. 7), the Claws star gathered close friends to indulge in a multi-course meal featuring a tasting of the luxury Guatemalan rum.

With delicate lighting and a playlist spreading the warmth of 1990’s R&B, the 34-year-old delivered a reflective year-end toast as guests sipped the Kae x XO: Karrueche Signature Cocktail. Each person in attendance was gifted an engraved bottle of the Zacapa XO Rum used in the evening’s custom drinks.

“Literally just the taste and me actually enjoying the rum,” she expressed to VIBE ahead of the event of her decision to team up with Zacapa.

“It’s such an ultra-rich premium rum that I truly enjoy. In any type of partnership or branding that I do, I love to make sure that it’s authentic and genuine because I want to speak from a real place and actually like it, instead of it just being a sponsored thing. When I had Zacapa I was like, oh, this is actually delicious.”

Jorge Meza for Zacapa XO

With the partnership, Tran is able to practice one of her favorite hobbies — hosting! However, the skill is not strictly used for fellowship. Hosting doubles as one of her best professional skills as she continues to establish her career. As the host of Upcycle Nation, she is able to combine her creative and expressive fashion sense with her passion to bring change to society.

“I just really enjoy that show because there are so many different elements. It’s upbeat, it’s creative, and it’s fun. We’re educating people about recycling and upcycling, and hopefully motivating people to upcycle within their homes,” she details as her favorite aspects of the series.

“It’s important for us to have fun and be creative on the show, but also to bring awareness of the fact that we waste so much material and all this waste goes into landfills that tremendously affect our planet. And if we ain’t going to plant girl, where are we going to go?…and with climate change and everything, it’s just very important for us to shed light and just do our part in any way that we can.”

Continuing to elevate her acting resume, Tran is set to return to the soapy drama The Bay where she leads as Vivian Johnson. The role earned the actress the 2021 Daytime Emmy award for outstanding performance by a lead actress in a daytime fiction program, being the first AAPI lead actress Emmy winner in both Daytime Emmys and Primetime.

According to Deadline, the series, which recently completed its 100th episode milestone, will premiere its seventh season with new episodes on Dec. 19.

“They will kill me if I tell you guys,” Tran jokingly explained when asked about the anticipated return. “But we shot this season in Puerto Rico, which is so cool. I’ve never filmed in Puerto Rico before, and filming anytime out of the country is just such a pleasure because you get to enjoy the place as well. But, there are some great crazy things happening with Vivian and Pete [Kristos Andrews]. That’s all I’m going to say.”