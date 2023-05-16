Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino Tequila Is Making Its Rounds

Kevin Hart is set on introducing his inaugural tequila brand Gran Coramino to the world. Hart, along with 11th generation Tequila Maestro Juan Domingo Beckmann, launched GC after bonding in the city of Tequila, Mexico over the distilled spirit and sharing “ideas to innovate the alcohol.”

“I’ve always had a love for tequila, and it’s been a fun journey to create Gran Coramino. I knew I wanted to create a tequila with a taste that exceeds expectations and exemplifies how hard work truly tastes different,” Kevin Hart told VIBE. “I have found great partners in teaming up with James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities and Juan Domingo Beckmann, who is truly a master of his craft. Together, we’re changing the tequila landscape and carving a lasting identity for Gran Coramino in the space.”

The first drop of the tequila brand was the Cristalino in 2022, which matured in Eastern European oak barrels and California Cabernet wine casks. The Añejo expression matured in both American and French oak barrels for 12 months, per the spirit’s official website. The Cristalino version of the tequila is said to have “subtle notes of caramel, honey, vanilla and berries,” as the cognac-laced Añejo tastes of “butterscotch, toasted cacao, and coffee beans.”

The Ride Along actor has been heavily advocating for his first spirit brand while on his international Reality Check Tour, at a plethora of engagements, and for the passing holidays including Cinco De Mayo and Mother’s Day.

On May 14, the actor and comedian took time out remember his late mother and let all maternal figures know that they are “needed, necessary, and important.” He poured a glass of his Gran Coramino Añejo in a toast and appreciation of moms all over the world.

“Thank you all for being who you all are … this one’s to you,” he said as he raised his glass.

The 43-year-old recently put out a PSA in search of nightlife bartenders that could compete in “The Coramino Cup.” In the Hart-hosted competition presented by Gran Coramino and Chilled Magazine, talented mixologists will be flown out to Las Vegas for a chance to win the title of Gran Coramino Bartender of The Year.

The winner will also be featured in Chilled Magazine and bartend for Hart. To be considered, bartenders will have to be “the best of the best,” in the club scene and submit a video showing off their skills by May 31. The competition takes place in July, but it is unknown if the event will be recorded for public viewing.

“I’m trying to find different ways to show our appreciation for those that are helping elevate our product and of course, that product being Gran Coramino,” he said in an Instagram video while at an event sponsored by the Tequila.”

Check out Kevin Hart’s announcement of Gran Coramino’s bartender battle and images of the distilled spirit bottles below.