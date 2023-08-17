La La Pulls From Her New York Roots For Nutcracker Recipe

La La Anthony is a proud Nuyorican who pulled from her Brooklyn roots Wednesday to provide her followers with a Nutcracker recipe sure to do the city proud.

For those unaware, a Nutcracker is a NYC drink comprised of at least two types of liquor (including Everclear), juice or another sweetener, and some form of candy, most often Jolly Ranchers. The concoction is often sold at street fairs, parades, block parties, and the like, with La La bringing her own version to Instagram.

“I got all the supplies we need to make the perfect nutcracker,” La La, 41, began. “Jolly Ranchers is key.”

She then began to fill up her cup with ice and proceeded to pour tequila, rum, Peach Schnapps and Everclear, noting that the exact amounts should be “however strong you want it to be.”

The former Power actress then added fruit punch and Jolly Ranchers, stirring her cup before taking a sip.

“Wooo! That sh*t is strong!” she exclaimed before inviting a friend over to try the beverage.

“This? You wanna have a good night?” La La added before pointing to her cup. This is good! There you have it, don’t say I never taught you nothing.”

While this could possibly be the beginning of a spirits venture for La La, her favorite rapper, Nas, recently linked up with Hennessy to celebrate Hip-Hop 50.

“It means a lot to me to celebrate this legendary moment in Hip-Hop history with Hennessy, a brand that has supported me for over 10 years,” said Nas in a statement. “Hennessy is part of our culture and continues to inspire generations of Hip-Hop fans, so I’m really proud to share our new Limited-Edition bottle with the world.”

Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President of Hennessy USA, added, “Hennessy has been an undeniable mainstay in Hip-Hop, intricately woven into the fabric of the genre and its global influence for decades. We’re proud to honor Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary with a pioneer of the art and culture — Hip-Hop icon, Nas — as we celebrate the debut of our collaborative Limited-Edition Bottle.”