Don C, NBA, Möet & Chandon Team Up For Limited-Edition Just Don Collection

One of Hip-Hop’s favorite sports, champagne brands, and renowned streetwear designers have teamed up for a new luxurious collection with a sporty edge. The NBA, Moët & Chandon, and Don C present an all-new Just Don collection consisting of a limited-edition team-logo hoodie and bottle redesigns of the house brand’s iconic Impérial Brut and Nectar Impérial Rosé.

Per the announcement, the collection aims to “fuse the culture of the NBA with the vibrant energy and heritage of the Maison, inspiring champagne-enthusiasts and basketball-lovers alike to celebrate a season of extraordinary moments.”

Don C, who’s also the Creative Strategy and Design Advisor of the Chicago Bulls stated, “The fusion of sports and luxury is here now, and it’s here to stay. Collaborations like this will keep this intersection of culture, luxury and sports, at the forefront of people’s minds, and I am excited to bring together two worlds that mean so much to me, personally. As seen through their partnership with the NBA, Moët & Chandon paints the picture of cultural relevance, while maintaining their luxury and centuries-old heritage.”

Don C (center) Courtesy of Möet & Chandon

Inspired by the game of basketball, the limited-edition Just Don collection pulls from the colorful NBA marks that “evoke a fun and whimsical feel” while also staying true to the signature Moët & Chandon logo.

The hoodie and bottles include logos from eight NBA teams including the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Oklahoma Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks.

“We are thrilled to partner with our longtime friend of the House, Don C, giving him carte blanche to revamp the design of two of our most coveted champagne bottles,” stated Anne-Sophie Stock, Vice President of Moët & Chandon.

“Aligning with our brand identity, this collection of limited-edition Impérial Brut, Nectar Impérial Rosé and customized hoodie brings to life the worlds of luxury and sport. Through this collaboration, we encourage celebration around the extraordinary moments in life: from the big championships to smaller life victories, and everything in between.”

courtesy of publicist

The limited-edition bottles include signature flavors Impérial Brut priced at $52 and Impérial Rosé at $60 USD. The collaborative line of bottles will be available in limited offerings beginning May 8 on OurCellar’s official website and at select locations nationwide.

Hoodies and bottles, sold in a set, will be available online starting May 16 and priced at $480. A limited number of the hoodies will also be available for purchase at the Just Don store in Chicago.

Check out more images from the Just Don and Möet & Chandon NBA collection below.

Courtesy of Möet & Chandon

Courtesy of Möet & Chandon

Courtesy of Möet & Chandon