Rémy Martin Recruits Usher For “A Taste of Passion” Campaign And Special NFT

Rémy Martin and Grammy-winning singer Usher have teamed up again, but this time to launch the “Usher x Rémy Martin 1738: A Taste of Passion” global campaign, which will include a limited-edition bottle and NFT, designed by artificial intelligence-integrated technology. The longstanding partnership between Rémy Martin and Usher first began over a decade ago when the cognac brand became an official partner of the OMG World Tour.

Now, the classic Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal bottle will be inscribed with “Usher x 1738 A.I. Powered” and tout an advanced design that compliments the debut of Usher’s “A Taste of Passion Experience,” the multi-sensory, immersive experience that will accompany his Las Vegas residency.

“I’m an artist at my core, so transforming an abstract sensory experience like taste into something visual really spoke to my creative process,” said Usher. “I leaned into the exemplary Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal that flowed through me and am so impressed by the visuals that came out of the A.I. process – they truly represent the medley of tasting notes captured in the flavor. It’s rewarding to see those words translate to real-world artwork that my fans can engage with while bringing taste front-and-center.”

The campaign also includes the limited-edition “Usher x 1738 A.I. Powered” NFT. According to a press release, Usher used his own musical vocabulary to describe his olfactory experience with the renowned Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal. He describes the taste as “a smooth Cognac characterized by notes of toasted bread, vanilla and brioche.”

Created with the use of Generative Adversarial Neural Networks and Contrastive Language-Image Pre-Training, the cutting-edge depiction of tasting notes transformed Usher’s words into digital artwork, “making the invisible, visible.” Reimagined in black and featuring a special seal that celebrates the 25th anniversary of Usher’s debut album My Way, the emblematic 1738 Accord Royal bottle brings Usher’s “Taste of Passion” into fruition with an innovative design that embodies the fusion of music, technology, and art.

Usher x Rémy Martin 1738: A Taste of Passion Courtesy of Remy Martin

“We’re very excited to be part of such a big moment for Rémy Martin as they enter the world of NFTs and launch a new limited-edition bottle which will be our first ever music collaboration to drop on BlockBar.com,” says Dov Falic, Co-Founder and CEO of BlockBar. “As a globally recognized brand known for craftsmanship and excellence, we are honored to have the opportunity to offer a rare collectible item that has been created by one of the world’s most celebrated artists, Usher.”

A total of 50 limited-edition bottles were created as part of this latest collaboration. 25 of the Usher x 1738: A.I. Powered limited-edition bottles will be available for purchase exclusively on BlockBar.com – the world’s first direct-to-consumer NFT marketplace for luxury wines and spirits. The launch will go live at 10 a.m. ET on Friday (July 29) on a first-come, first-served basis. With bottles priced at $500, each NFT will be available to purchase with Ethereum or a credit card. Users who successfully check out will receive an NFT proving their ownership of the physical bottle, which will be held by BlockBar until the owner is ready to redeem it. The remaining 25 bottles will be gifted to Usher and his team to celebrate the 25th anniversary of My Way.

“For nearly 300 years, excellence has been at the core of Rémy Martin, and through this partnership, we’ve reached an incredible milestone, where we see brilliance breakthrough at the intersection of art, fine cognac, and technology,” said Amaury Vinclet, Global Executive Director of Rémy Martin. “As a brand that has been a long-time collaborator with Usher and shares the same values, we are proud to have him launch the first limited-edition bottle design for Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal. This bottle is a first for the spirits industry in how the technology was used and gives spirits aficionados and Usher fans alike a rare collectible they’ll treasure forever.”

Each NFT is uniquely marked, and each purchase comes with the option of keeping the NFT, reselling it on BlockBar.com’s marketplace, gifting it, or redeeming it for the physical bottle, beginning in October 2022.

Fans will be able to witness the immersive “A Taste of Passion Experience” running on select nights from July 15 through October 29, in conjunction with Usher’s My Way Las Vegas Residency. Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com.