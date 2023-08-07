Shenseea Talks Vita Coco/Captain Morgan Campaign And Caribbean Pride: “My Dream Is Coming True”

Global star Shenseea has teamed up with the refreshing drink company Vita Coco and spirits brand Captain Morgan for their latest infused tropical drink. The singer/rapper known for her infectious dancehall hits, “Blessed,” “Shen Yeng Anthem,” and “Lick,” has also kicked off the cocktail launch as part of their Tropical Takeover Tour.

“Being a part of such a huge campaign with Captain Morgan as well, and Vita Coco, it’s just a start of everything that’s about to come,” Shenseea said. “I just continuously give God thanks because many people have dreams but I’m one of the few who can say my dream is actually coming true. It’s coming to life.”

Fresh from her latest musical collab “My Bad” with The Chainsmokers, the Jamaican sensation spoke with VIBE over Zoom about the launch of the Vita Coco and Captain Morgan mix, her Caribbean pride, and next musical endeavors.

Vita Coco spiked with Captain Morgan brings a taste of Jamaica to Jamaica Queens on June 28, 2023 in New York City. Rob Kim/Getty Images for Captain Morgan

While basking in her success, Shenseea agreed that partnering with the cocktail was truly a “no-brainer.” The 26-year-old also hopes for the concoction to “influence non-Caribbean people to try.” The international star then dived right in to her recent fiery performance in Jamaica, Queens, in NYC to help launch the mix.

“We literally felt like we brought the whole Caribbean to New York. We had the sand, the tropics, the trees, all of that vibes going on,” she recalled about the show. “It was fun. I feel like it was really intimate as well, which is some of my favorite performances. The intimate shows are really, it speaks to my soul because I get to really touch and connect and vibe differently.”

“It was a really intimate setting where we had people who could grab as fast access as they could to be a part of the show. It was just a whole vibe. I got to put my Shen Yengs on stage… we had to do our choreo, our routine. You’d have to be there to experience it,” she said.

Shenseea performs at the Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan Tropical Takeover Tour on June 28, 2023 in New York City. Rob Kim/Getty Images for Captain Morgan

Speaking to starting out as an artist based in Jamaica and now living in the states for two years, Shenseea admitted that it’s a “dream come true.” The mother-of-one also boasted about her elevation from 2019 until now.

“I was in the Caribbean for 23 years, born and raised, and I always told myself, I want to take over the world. That’s what I would say,” she shared. “I want to be a global artist. And I feel like this is now my second year in the States, and so much has happened for me already. I cannot complain.”

“It’s like my dream is actually coming through,” she added. “I’ve been watching myself elevate from ever since I started the music until this point where I am. I’m on the journey myself and I’m just excited to see what God has in store for me.”

Shenseea performs at the Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan Tropical Takeover Tour on June 28, 2023 in New York City. Rob Kim/Getty Images

The Jamaican-Korean entertainer also gave a peak into what she has in store musically for the rest of the year. “I’m actually wrapping up my project right now. I’m set to release this year, so make sure you tune in and be ready for the new music,” she revealed. “This is definitely a new era for me. It’s my journey. It’s going to be my first album of me taking over the world. This is where I start.”

Shenseea’s debut album Alpha released in 2022 boasting the aforementioned singles, “Blessed” featuring Tyga, “Lick” with Megan Thee Stallion and “R U That” featuring 21 Savage.

“My first album was dedicated to my Caribbean people and those who could speak my language with the Patois and all of that. This one is going to be more broad. It’s more of a broad spectrum of what I’m trying to do worldwide,” she revealed.

Check out Shenseea’s TikTok about the launch of Vita Coco Spiked With Captain Morgan below.