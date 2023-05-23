Steph Curry Launches Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors smiles as he looks to the Sacramento Kings bench during Game Four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Chase Center on April 23, 2023 in San Francisco, California

Stephen Curry is aiming to win in the spirit industry.

On Tuesday (May 23), the NBA All-Star announced the upcoming launch of his brand Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The product is set to be released this month, at The Boone County Distilling Co. in the Bluegrass state, following the inaugural bottling.

“Celebrations take on many different forms, from intimate gatherings to major milestones, and at the center of each memorable moment is a spirit rooted in history and tradition,” explained the 35-year-old in a press statement.

“I’m proud to have helped carefully craft a new signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Gentleman’s Cut. This rich, complex and bold bourbon is the perfect offering to commemorate life’s great occasions, and will be part of a raised-glass toasting moment in the lives of my fans, friends and family.”

Gentleman’s Cut

Gentleman’s Cut is distilled in 500-gallon copper pot stills and said to be aged between 5-7 years in charred new white oak barrels. The Golden State champion involved himself in the process from the manufacturing, blending, and aging, to the packaging and marketing efforts.

The two-time MVP partnered his SC30 Inc. with the expertise of Amuse Bouche Winery owner John Schartz in a joint venture with Boone County Distilling Co. The product is described as having notes of cinnamon, seared caramel, and sweet toasted chestnut, with a complex mashbill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley.

Stephen Curry attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “Stephen Curry: Underrated” Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“In close collaboration with Stephen, we produced a high-quality aged bourbon offered at a great value that will resonate with bourbon connoisseurs and help grow the craft bourbon category to our global audience,” explained Schwartz.

The suggested retail cost of the dark brown liquor is $79.99 per 750ml.