Allen Iverson Stars In Reebok “Life is Not A Spectator Sport” Campaign

Reebok has launched a new campaign titled “Life is Not a Spectator Sport” to build upon the brand’s revamped creative direction unveiled in 2021. The campaign is directed by Senior Director of Marketing Creative & Design, Jide Osifeso, and aims to inspire “consumers to pursue their passions, celebrate their individuality and become active participants in the world around them,” according to a press release.

“Because life is not a spectator sport” originally debuted as a Reebok tagline in 1984, and now the sports and lifestyle brand hopes to return to its roots and once again rally around the timely slogan.

Brent Faiyaz for Reebok “Life is Not a Spectator Sport” Reebok

The campaign stars Allen Iverson in a hero film narrated by R&B singer Brent Faiyaz. Artist Arca, who created an original piece for the film, singer-songwriter Lolo Zouaï, grime and rap star Ghetts, and Afrobeats sensation Tems also star in the visual.

“With this campaign we wanted to continue the conversation we began last year. A conversation around exploring one’s life and being an active participant in its wonders. The artists in ‘Life is Not a Spectator Sport’ are iconoclasts, each of them driving culture in new, provocative ways that hopefully encourage people to be iconoclastic in their own right,” Osifeso stated.

The classic leather sneaker worn by the campaign stars will be released in Spring/Summer 2022 with new colorways and styles.

View images from the campaign below and the “Life is Not a Spectator Sport” campaign video starring Allen Iverson above.

Tems for Reebok “Life is Not a Spectator Sport” Campaign Reebok

Lolo Zouaï For “Life is Not a Spectator Sport” Reebok

Arca for “Life is Not a Spectator Sport” Reebok