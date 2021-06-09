A$AP Rocky Teases New Song In New Klarna Campaign

After announcing his partnership with Klarna, A$AP Rocky is celebrating the occasion with a snippet of an upcoming song. In a stylish short film, the Harlem-bred rapper is greeted by locals as he takes a stroll to his neighborhood bodega before using Klarna’s mobile app to upgrade his lockdown outfit. The teaser, inspired by Rocky and Klarna’s desire to celebrate and inspire individualism and self-expression of style, is part of their new multimedia campaign and includes a cameo from grime rapper, Skepta.

Rocky—who now helps create and curate content and merchandise in his new role with the Swedish fintech company—spoke on the power of Klarna and the impact it will have on consumers and the fashion industry.

“It’s not for me to decide what people should wear or how they should wear it,” Rocky offered in a statement. “But helping Klarna create a space for people to discover their own style is more of the consulting and curation I’ve been a part of in fashion for years.”

David Sandström, CMO of Klarna, touched on how the launch of Klarna coincides with the new era in society we’re currently embarking on, while also crediting Rocky with helping spearhead the charge to revolutionize the way consumers shop and dress.

“Following a challenging year, the world is beginning to re-emerge, and we believe now is the right time to really celebrate the joy of style and fashion,” he shared. “As a brand and service, Klarna wants to evoke feelings. A$AP Rocky’s innovative mindset and his impeccable sense of style and creativity paired with Klarnas shopping services is the perfect match that will lead us all out of fashion hibernation and encourage everyone to get out and express themselves again.”

As part of the campaign, Rocky has hand-picked select items for a vintage collection exclusively on the Klarna app. Users of the app will be able to take part in a competition and share their “smoooth look” for a chance to win the entire capsule collection. Visit Klarna.com/getsmoooth for more information.

The untitled song in the short film is set to debut later this summer. On June 13, Rocky will debut his Stockholm Syndrome documentary at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. The movie chronicles his “experience with the inequities of the Swedish judicial system and the dangers of stardom and scapegoating through a series of twists and turns” and more.