Beyoncé, Jay-Z, And Blue Ivy Star In New Tiffany & Co. “Date Night” Ad

Beyoncé and Jay-Z continue to share their romance through ads for Tiffany & Co after the announcement of the ABOUT LOVE campaign and partnership. In the latest released clip, the power couple enjoys a date night crashed by their eldest child Blue Ivy Carter. Directed by Dikayl Rimmasch and second unit director Derek Milton, “Date Night “ is bonus content.

In the vintage-style short, the Carters ride in the back of a Rolls Royce sharing a pizza and drinking high-end champagne. Beyoncé plays the childhood game “He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not,” before Jay-Z confirms his love. Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” and Bert Kaempfert’s “Three O’Clock In The Morning” plays in the background of the luxury ride.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are seen during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second-round series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center on June 5, 2021, in New York City. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In the film styled by June Ambrose and Marni Senofonte, the couple is decorated in Jean Schlumberger-designed Tiffany & Co. precious stones. Jay-Z wears the legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, which features a platinum and 18k gold bird perched on a morganite gemstone of over 44 carats. Meanwhile, Mrs. Carter models the Ailsa diamond ring of over 10 carats as well as a pair of Ribbon Fan earrings featuring diamonds of more than 6 total carats.

Even with the luxurious diamonds, the real star of the commercial is Blue Ivy, who crashes her parent’s Breakfast At Tiffany’s moment. The 9-year-old pops up with a dog and pretends to chase after her parent’s car. Behind-the-scenes shots of the green screen, show a laughing Blue Ivy as she makes her way onset.

The couple previously faced criticism for the campaign. Friends and associates of Basquiat slammed the idea that the never-before-seen painting featured in the ads was “Tiffany Blue.” The “Crazy In Love” singer also faced backlash for wearing Tiffany’s famous 128.54-carat Yellow Diamond necklace, which was mined from South Africa’s Kimberley mine in 1877 and described by many as a blood diamond.

Despite the pushback, a positive note of the campaign came in the form of philanthropy. Tiffany & Co. partnered with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation and pledged $2 million to HBCU students across the country. The About Love Scholarship has been awarded to over 50 qualifying students at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University in Ohio.

Watch the latest “Date Night” campaign video above and check out Beyoncé and Jay-Z in the first ABOUT LOVE campaign video below: