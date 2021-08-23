Beyoncé And Jay-Z Star In Tiffany & Co. Campaign, ‘ABOUT LOVE’

Beyoncé and Jay-Z get glammed up for a new, romantic ad with Tiffany & Co. The powerhouse couple posed perfectly poised in priceless jewels in their first joint campaign effort. Mason Poole shot the campaign images, and the glamorous styling was provided by June Ambrose and Marni Senofonte. The Carters are seen standing in the forefront of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Equals Pi (1982), marking the work of art’s first public appearance.

Another first notched by the campaign, aptly titled ‘ABOUT LOVE’ are the stunning diamonds worn by Queen Bey. The Grammy-winning singer is draped up and dripped out in the Tiffany Diamond which has never appeared in a campaign before. The heavy gemstone weighs 128.54 carats and has an unprecedented 82 facets. After being retrieved from a South African mine, Charles Lewis Tiffany purchased the rough diamond in 1878. Jay-Z has on Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, which has been repurposed into custom cuff-links.

“Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” said Tiffany & Co’s Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product & Communications in the press release. “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength, and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”

The luxury jewelry brand shared a snippet of the short film created by director Emmanuel Adjei for the campaign. It features Beyoncé lending her vocals to a cover of Andy Williams’ “Moon River” which was made famous when sang by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The campaign was previously announced by Beyoncé during a recent interview with Harper’s BAZAAR. As the star for the fashion magazine’s September 2021 issue, the singer wore both pieces from Tiffany & Co. as well as her new Ivy Park Rodeo collection on multiple covers. In the interview, the global pop star revealed that new music is on the way.

“I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies,” shared the 39-year-old artist. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

“ABOUT LOVE” also has more to give. The official campaign launches globally in print on September 2 and the accompanying film will launch on Tiffany.com on September 15. It will continue with additional films created by acclaimed director Dikayl Rimmasch and second unit director, Derek Milton.

In collaboration with the Carters, Tiffany & Co. has pledged a $2 million commitment towards scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Check out images of the campaign share on Instagram by Beyoncé’ below: