Bruno Mars’s SelvaRey Coconut Rum Campaign Is Kicking Off Summer

‘Tis the season of warm weather and cocktail-sippin’ parties. R&B duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak aka Silk Sonic—along with award-winning singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy—are kicking off the summer with the first installment of Mars’ new SelvaRey Coconut Rum campaign.

In the entertaining clip, the silky smooth brothers dawn shades, Hawaiian shirts, and chill poolside with some lovely ladies. “Everybody’s sipping on rum punch and mai tais, on piña coladas, poolside” sings Fauntleroy in the acoustic jingle. “I’m talking ’bout dancing all night and day/ a party ain’t a party without SelvaRey.”

Following the Panamanian rum brand’s theme and title of “Tropical Luxury, Wherever You Are,” Mars serves as the video’s director. “Rum is really synonymous with joy. Anyone holding a good rum cocktail is exactly where they want to be,” shares Mars in the official announcement. “That’s what I wanted people to feel with this campaign. And SelvaRey Coconut delivers the ultimate drink every time. It’s hands down the best coconut rum you’ve ever tasted. Who wouldn’t be happy with a SelvaRey Piña Colada in their hand?”

SelvaRey Rum is a U.S.-based company, co-owned and launched by Mars, Seth Gold, Marc Gold, and Robert Herzig. .Paak, Fauntleroy, and award-winning producer D’Mile—who also contributed to this campaign—are also co-owners of the brand.

John Schulz for SelvaRey

To date, SelvaRey’s portfolio of ultra-premium spirits consists of the newly launched two-year aged SelvaRey Coconut Rum (30% alc. at $32), three-year aged SelvaRey White Rum (40% alc. at $32), five-year aged SelvaRey Chocolate Rum (35% alc. at $38), and their 15- and 25-year aged-rum blend, SelvaRey Owner’s Reserve (40% alc. at $150).

On the music front, Silk Sonic’s upcoming album An Evening with Silk Sonic is slated to arrive sometime in 2021 via Atlantic and Aftermath Records.