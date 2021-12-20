Cardi B Cancels Doll Release Due To Product Quality

Plans around Cardi B‘s fashion dolls have been canceled before orders were due for shipment. The doll was set to be created in the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s likeness. Though the doll was announced in March, it will now no longer be released in partnership with Real Women Are.

According to TMZ, the doll’s launch has been canceled due to production delays and concerns over product quality. The company began taking pre-orders for the toy when it was announced and priced at $35 each. The media platform reported costumers who purchased the doll began to speak out on Real Women Are’s social media accounts after the promised October 2021 shipping date was not met.

A rep for Cardi B reportedly confirmed the cancelation with TMZ. The cause of the dolls being retired before they were fully produced is allegedly the result of COVID-19-related manufacturing and shipping delays. The rapper herself reportedly had issues with the quality of the toys.

According to the report, Bardi Gang members who ordered the doll are able to request a refund from Real Women Are. The brand’s social media account on Instagram does not appear to have been active since the Cardi B doll was announced.

In other creative Cardi news, she has been named the first creative director in residence for Playboy.

“Cardi B is a creative genius and we are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy. Through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting up artistic voices and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand,” said PLBY Group CEO Ben Kohn.