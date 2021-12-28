Cardi B And Reebok Announce New Drop ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime’

Cardi B poses with merchandise from her latest drop with Reebok 'Let Me Be… In My World Nighttime’

Cardi B and Reebok have revealed their next capsule collection, which extends the partnership between the rapper and the sportswear brand. Titled “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime,” the drop follows the successful release of this summer’s initial “Let Me Be… In My World” capsule. Like the original, the latest collection uses New York City as inspiration, but this time it’s specifically influenced by the after-hours experience of the city that never sleeps.

“Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection,” said the “WAP” rapper in a press release. “These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!”

Cardi B, winner of the Favorite Hip-Hop Song award, poses in the Press Room at the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

The collection features pieces ranging from tight-fitted crops, oversized cargo pants, and a plush and cozy fleece robe with Cardi’s signature logo embroidered on the chest. “Let Me Be…In My World Nightime” is centered on a new metallic style of the Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker available in various colorways including core black/vector, red/champagne, champagne/gold, pewter/black, black/silver, and fluid blue.

Sizes range from 2XS to 4X for the apparel, and the sneakers are also available in youth sizing.

The full collection, featuring both footwear and apparel, will be live starting Dec. 29 at 10am EST on Reebok.com and select retailers with the sneakers available online only.

View products from the drop below.

