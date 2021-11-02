Chief Keef Stars In Kerwin Frost x Adidas Campaign For Collaborative Collection

Kerwin Frost and adidas Originals have launched their first full collaborative collection of footwear and apparel. Chicago rapper Chief Keef stars in the campaign and lookbook imagery shot for the collection. The release follows the launch of Frost’s comically oversized ‘Superstuffed’ Superstar sneaker.

The collection is described in a press release as ” inspired by nostalgic imagery and throwback clothing trends.” The imagery featured on the clothing and shoes is representative of familiar faces from the lexicon of Frost’s childhood.

Frost, a Harlem-born DJ, journalist, and designer was named “Fashion’s Funniest Man” by Vogue. He hosts an interview series, Kerwin Frost Talks which has featured Tyler The Creator, Lil Nas X, Jerry Lorenzo, SZA, and more. Frost also hosts Apple Music’s Kerwin Frost Radio and is responsible for a 2020 telethon that streamed live from the Los Angeles skatepark, The Berrics, and raised over $250K for various causes.

“Creating this collection with adidas has been a dream since I was a child. Designing the product and planning the rollout has been such a wild ride – it’s so crazy that it’s going to exist in the world finally!” says Frost. “I hope people are excited when they see the pieces and it makes them feel something. My main message is to not be afraid to try new things and put your thoughts on paper and definitely not give a damn what people think.”

Adidas/Vijat Mohindra

The collection features oversized t-shirts, jean shorts, fuzzy jackets, and a chile tracksuit as far as apparel. For footwear, Frost reimagines the adidas Originals Forum High and Forum Low.

According to the release, “The KF Forum Hi Humanchives sneaker boasts the addition of a TPU molded Nose shaped lace jewel, a silicone mouth on the toe bumper, and Kerwin Frost branding on the ankle strap.” The KF Forum Lo Benchmate is brought to life with the printed edition of the collection’s family of graphic characters and made up in a striking clear mint/bright blue/solar yellow colorway.

The collection launches globally on November 17th at select retailers and through Confirmed. View images of Chief Keef wearing looks from the Adidas Originals and Kerwin Frost full collaborative collection below:

Adidas/Vijat Mohindra