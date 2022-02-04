Ciara And Russell Wilson Open Their First House Of LR&C Store In Seattle

Ciara and Russell Wilson have opened their first in-person shop for their fashion company, The House Of LR&C. Based in their current hometown of Seattle, the brick-and-mortar displays and sells items from their three brands: Good Man Brand, LITA by Ciara, and its gender-neutral line, Human Nation, reports Women’s Wear Daily.
“As we open the doors to our first store at The House of LR&C, we feel blessed to offer our customers a hands-on experience to understand and see our values of love, respect, and care come to life,” Ciara shared with the outlet. “[It’s] a big milestone for our team.”
“The opening of The House of LR&C’s first retail experience is due to the hard work, vision and dedication of the team led by Christine Day’s genius,” added Wilson. ” “Being able to open this location in Seattle, share this mission with the community and give people a place to meet all three of our fashion brands — Good Man Brand, LITA by Ciara and Human Nation — means a lot to us.”
The couple launched The House of LR&C in 2020 with Day, according to the official website. Together, the company aims “to democratize retail and redefine the way the fashion industry works, to make it inclusive, community-led and, above all, to create large scale positive change.”
3% of the store’s net revenue will be donated to Wilson’s and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation.