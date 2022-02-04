Ciara And Russell Wilson Open Their First House Of LR&C Store In Seattle

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 5th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards presented by ESPN at The Novo Theater at L.A. Live on July 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Ciara and Russell Wilson have opened their first in-person shop for their fashion company, The House Of LR&C. Based in their current hometown of Seattle, the brick-and-mortar displays and sells items from their three brands: Good Man Brand, LITA by Ciara, and its gender-neutral line, Human Nation, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“As we open the doors to our first store at The House of LR&C, we feel blessed to offer our customers a hands-on experience to understand and see our values of love, respect, and care come to life,” Ciara shared with the outlet. “[It’s] a big milestone for our team.”

“The opening of The House of LR&C’s first retail experience is due to the hard work, vision and dedication of the team led by Christine Day’s genius,” added Wilson. ” “Being able to open this location in Seattle, share this mission with the community and give people a place to meet all three of our fashion brands — Good Man Brand, LITA by Ciara and Human Nation — means a lot to us.”

The couple launched The House of LR&C in 2020 with Day, according to the official website. Together, the company aims “to democratize retail and redefine the way the fashion industry works, to make it inclusive, community-led and, above all, to create large scale positive change.”

3% of the store’s net revenue will be donated to Wilson’s and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation.