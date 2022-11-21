Want To Stay The Night In DJ Khaled’s Sneaker Closet? Here’s How

Major key alert! Grammy-nominated super-producer DJ Khaled has teamed up with Airbnb to offer a one-of-a-kind staycation experience for his sneakerhead fans.

The God Did creator will offer an overnight stay for two in a transfigured version of his massive sneaker closet in Miami. Not only will guests receive keys to his sneaker paradise, but they’ll also get an exclusive autographed pair of Jordan 5’s from his new “We The Best” Air Jordan collaboration, a handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled upon arrival, and suggestions for the ultimate 305 experience.

“Sneakers are an essential part of Hip-Hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music,” said DJ Khaled, a self-proclaimed “sneakerhead from birth.”

He added, ”We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

Erick Hercules

According to a press release obtained by VIBE, guests will slumber in a room of over 10,000 pairs of sneakers, including Khaled’s most valuable J’s in his collection including the Jordan 3 retro “Grateful” and Jordan 8 “Oregon PE’s.”

If guests choose not to stay in bed or by the pool in the property’s outdoor lounge area, they can go out on the town and experience some of Khaled’s favorite spots in the 305 — including a catered dinner at his restaurant The Licking – Miami Gardens. After getting a culinary fix, guests can enjoy private shopping at 305 Kicks, Miami’s premiere sneaker spot.

So, how do you book?

Beginning Tuesday (Nov. 29) at 1 p.m. ET, guests can book their stay here. Those hoping to stay at the property will still have to follow applicable local rules and guidelines as well as Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices. Travel to and from Miami will not be covered.

Check out images of the sneakerhead-inspired room and outdoor patio space below.

Raquel Perez Puig

Raquel Perez Puig

Raquel Perez Puig

Raquel Perez Puig

Raquel Perez Puig

Raquel Perez Puig