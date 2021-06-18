Dove Celebrates Natural Hair With Nina Simone “Feeling Good” Music Video

In honor of Black Music Month, Dove has partnered with Verve Records, UMe, and the Nina Simone Charitable Trust to create an original music video for legendary artist Nina Simone’s classic song “Feeling Good.” Produced by Sara Lacombe, the BET-award-winning creative behind visuals such as City Girls featuring Cardi B’s “Twerk” and Migos featuring Drake’s “Walk It Talk It,” the “Feeling Good” video aims to celebrate natural hair, Black women, and raise awareness for The CROWN Act, a law to end race-based hair discrimination.

The music video depicts a delicate portrait of multiple generations of Black females, living their truths, loving each other, celebrating their hair, and, of course, feeling good.

“Nina was a tireless champion of individual freedom of expression. She inspired the young, gifted, and Black to celebrate their culture, reminding them their souls were intact just the way they were,” said a representative of the Nina Simone Charitable Trust in a provided press release.

Jamie Krents, head of Verve Records, added, “‘Feeling Good’ is one of Nina’s most beloved and listened-to tracks, and a testament to the strength of her voice and her artistry. Nina Simone is a true legend, and we’re thrilled to partner with Dove, UMe, and the Nina Simone Charitable Trust, to create an empowering video, and to continue to bring her music to her fans, both old and new.”

“Feeling Good” was released by Nina Simone in 1965 on her classic album I Put a Spell on You. The song, like much of her work on the album, empowers and prioritizes the beauty and resilience of Blackness and joy. The certified anthem has been covered by dozens of artists, including Jennifer Hudson and Ed Sheeran, and used commercially, however, Dove’s purpose in creating the new video goes beyond their goal as a for-profit company.

“Dove is on a mission to change beauty and redefine narrow beauty standards. It is not acceptable for any of us to change our natural identity to gain employment or access to school. Unfortunately, 80% of Black women reported having to change their hair to fit into workplace norms. This is exactly why Dove will continue to champion to end race-based hair discrimination nationwide with The CROWN Act,” said Esi Eggleston Bracey, EVP and COO of Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever North America.

She continued, “As a Black woman who has worn textured hairstyles for the past 25 years, and as [a] mother of a 15-year-old daughter who also wears a textured hairstyle, this legislation is deeply personal to me. Now is the time to pass The CROWN Act and eliminate this barrier for children and adults everywhere because we all deserve to FEEL GOOD about the way we wear our hair. This video expresses just that — what it’s like to feel good when you’re free to be you.”

According to the official website for The CROWN Act, the legislation was first introduced in California in January 2019 by Senator Holly J. Mitchell and signed into law in July of the same year. It stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” and prohibits race-based hair discrimination, which is the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective hairstyles, including braids, locs, twists, or Bantu knots.

The legislation has gone on to be passed in 11 additional states such as Colorado and New York, and most recently, Nevada, as well as two dozen cities across the country.

View the first video created for “Feeling Good” below: