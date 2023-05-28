Drake’s OVO Collabs With MLS For New Capsule Collection

Drake’s October’s Very Own has linked with Major League Soccer for a new capsule collection.

Highlighting the Toronto FC, New York City FC, and LAFC soccer squads, the garments are found in red, sky blue, and black colorways, respectively. In addition, the three-team capsule collection offers exclusive hoodies, tees, and sweatshorts.

The front of the hoodies and tees feature Mister Cartoon-ish graphics representing each city, while the back features the all-seeing OVO owl. MLS x OVO’s sweat shorts feature Cartoon’s signature designs along the crotch of the bottoms, with graffiti-like print along the backside.

Legendary street artist Mister Cartoon designed the MLS x OVO collaboration as a tribute to “street culture.” The press release explains why Cartoon was selected to craft the aesthetic for the collection.

OVO x MLS capsule collection hoodies laying on field. OVO x MLS

“This collaboration pays homage to street culture across three major MLS markets; Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles,” the press release begins. “Cartoon began his career as a LA graffiti artist before branching into murals, album covers, logos, and now most famously known for his tattoos.

“His richly detailed, hand-rendered designs pull much of their inspiration from the Los Angeles of Cartoon’s youth. At one time, the black and grey, fine line style was synonymous with LA street life, and Cartoon’s work has helped bridge the gap between those hardscrabble beginnings and the style’s current global popularity.”

The new MLS x OVO capsule was released on Friday (May 19) at octobersveryown.com. Furthermore, Toronto FC fans can purchase their team collab garments at BMO Field beginning Saturday (May 27).