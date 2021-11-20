Drake’s OVO x Raptors Drop Jurassic Park Collection Featuring Rookie Dalano Banton

Throughout Drake’s impressive tenure atop the Hip-Hop charts, he’s never shied away from showing love to his hometown of Toronto. And, the Certified Lover Boy’s latest collaboration puts The 6 on full display, bringing together his clothing brand OVO and the city’s NBA championship-winning team the Raptors.

The co-branded collection, made in partnership with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, also features branding from the 1993 blockbuster movie Jurassic Park. The centerpiece of the fall/winter 2021 capsule is a limited-edition, hand-crafted leather varsity jacket created by Jeff Hamilton, which features logos for OVO, the Raptors, and Jurassic Park.

The stunning piece showcases an all-black Toronto skyline against a fiery red moon and deep purple sky—all original official colors of the franchise—while the profile of the Jurassic Park T. rex skeleton hovers over the city landscape. The jacket is also detailed with themed patchwork including the “416” area code, the OVO owl, and the Raptor’s claw.

A newly released campaign video features 22-year-old Raptors rookie Dalano Banton sporting a hoodie from the collection. The point guard hails from Rexdale, Toronto, making him an ideal candidate for the collab.

Speaking of his relationship with Drizzy, Banton opened up about advice the self-proclaimed “6 God” shared with the young athlete. “He’s a guy that’s never satisfied regardless of how many hit songs he drops, so he was just preaching about never being satisfied,” he recalled.

Banton also discussed the importance of staying connected to your roots and setting an example for others from your community the way Drake has done for him.

“Meeting people from Toronto who’ve reached the top of the top, it’s just great for me, for them, and the whole city,” he expressed, adding, “People need [examples of] guys that are doing what’s right for themselves.”

Toronto native Dalano Banton flies to the basket for his first points as a Raptor on Oct. 4, 2021. He wears the number 45 in honor of the bus number route in the neighborhood where he grew up. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The OVO x Toronto Raptors x Jurassic Park collection also includes T-shirts, a long-sleeve tee, a crewneck, and sweatpants. Items are now available worldwide at OVO stores, and online at OVO’s official website and the Real Sports store.