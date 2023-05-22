Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Drops ‘Just A Little Shady’ Podcast Merch

Hailie Jade Mathers attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade has announced a new venture. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old revealed her new clothing line associated with her podcast, Just a Little Shady.

“Get ready with me to launch my very first merch line,” announced the host on social media while doing her makeup.

She detailed working on the brand “for like almost a year at this point,” adding the products could be worn as “regular” clothing, not just merchandise for her audio show.

Items include a hat, jogging pants, a sweatshirt, and a t-shirt. Prices range from $34.99 to $62.99. Fans can also purchase stickers for $5.

The social media star launched the JALS podcast in July 2022, playing on her rap veteran father’s Hip-Hop nickname Slim Shady. On the show, she and her cohost Brittany Ednie discuss their personal lives, careers, and pop culture. At the time, the 27-year-old filed trademark applications for the now-live merchandise line.

In one episode, the two ladies reflected on their life-long friendship and memories of special experiences with the “Mockingbird” rapper.

“It’s so fun to look back…thinking back as an adult, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s so, so surreal,’” shared Hailie Jade per NME. “And those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool.’”

Entering a new era of her business, the influencer is also ready for a new stage of life. She and Evan McClintock announced their engagement earlier this year after meeting in 2016 as students attending Michigan State University.