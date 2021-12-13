Flo Milli Launches Exclusive Apparel Collection With Amazon Music

Alabama artist Flo Milli has partnered with Amazon Music for an exclusive collection featuring custom hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, and sweatpants. HYPEBEAST reported the “Not Friendly” rapper worked with fashion designer Katie McIntyre on her Modern Opulence collection, largely inspired by her song “Roaring 20s.”

“Flo, as an artist, has definitely made an impact on me personally, and that translated through the vision I developed for her,” shared McIntyre with the fashion and streetwear platform. “I really wanted this collection to feel like her music and her energy: ultra femme, decadent and edgy. Flo has an expressive style and a sense of classical opulence that was important to communicate.”

“I want my merch to say to fans that you can always overcome obstacles that come your way,” added Flo Milli. “And I want them to always know that you can always be uniquely you and be in comfort while working or doing anything that you love.”

The collection is decorated with bold florals, larger-than-life butterflies, and art nouveau elements. One recurring graphic is a hand flashing the middle finger, an ode to Flo Milli’s songs and lyrics.

“She’s demanding she be paid what she deserves in stark contrast to traditional expectations of women’s submissiveness,” explained McIntyre.

Singers Lucky Daye and Fousheé also issued limited-edition merchandise with their own customized collections with the streaming platform.

Fousheé’s Time Machine collection was created with designer Cameron Galley and represents the harmonious dichotomies of her creative work.

“In her music and personal style, Fousheé often blends contrasting elements that, when she puts together, work seamlessly,” said Galley. “Likewise, I wanted to capture a mix of her contemporary vibe with the nostalgia for the past we both shared, and bring it together into a cohesive design collection.”

The time machine singer herself added, “Merch and the creation process of it is so important. You’re creating an item that can potentially outlive you.”

Lucky Daye’s collection titled “I’m Lucky To Meet You” was created with rising designer Jordan Blair Aldridge. The apparel features a bright color palette and nostalgic graphics and includes a bowling shirt, T-shirt, jacket, and bottoms.

“When I started to have conversations with Lucky about the collection, I knew I wanted to create something that represented his radiating energy,” explained Blair. “I pictured creating pieces that make people feel good and that express their individuality.”

New limited edition I’m Lucky To Meet You capsule collection w/ Jordin Blair ? presented by @amazonmusic x HYPEMAKER https://t.co/X5v3slFOwP pic.twitter.com/VBOMdgKEbu — Lucky Daye (@iamluckydaye) December 9, 2021

“When we set out to create The Showroom, we wanted to pair artists and designers that had a like-minded approach, knowing this collaboration would lead to unique collections,” said Senior Creative Program Manager at Amazon Music, Kennedy Carter. “We hope when fans see the powerful aesthetic of Flo Milli come through, the Y2K-inspired designs for Fousheé, and the joyful undertones of Lucky’s collections, they’ll see how each piece of merch reflects the vibe of their favorite artists.”

Shop the collections here and the Amazon Music app, and take a look at the merchandise in “The Showroom” below.