Jada Pinkett Smith Admires Rihanna’s Pregnancy Style With Throwback Maternity Photo

Any rule advocating for conservative clothing for pregnant people has been broken by Jada Pinkett Smith and Rihanna. “Who says you can’t wear see thru fits when you’re preggers?” questioned the Red Table Talk co-host in the caption of her Instagram post featuring a side-by-side of herself and Rihanna in maternity style. The actress spotlighted her 1988 Grammy Awards look where she wore a sheer, sparkly gown while pregnant with son Jaden Smith, and Rihanna wearing a sheer Dior gown accessorized with heavy chains.

“I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all around girls girl. She likes to see other women win and that’s one of her qualities I admire most,” Pinkett Smith wrote. “She’s a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns. As women, it’s important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another. Here’s to one more of my favorites for International Women’s Month.”

Rihanna has turned heads with her bold maternity looks since her pregnancy announcement. She and her romantic partner A$AP Rocky revealed they were expecting in January 2021 when photographer Miles Diggs shared Rih’s pregnant belly on Instagram. The Bajan pop icon confirmed the pregnancy with her own Black History Month announcement a few days later.

As she adds motherhood to her long list of duties, Rihanna promises her devout fan base—the Navy—more music as the mysterious R9 remains unreleased.

“Yes, you’re still going to get music from me,” she declared during the Fenty Beauty/Fenty Skin event in Los Angeles during Super Bowl LVI weekend. “My fans would kill me if they waited this long for a lullaby,” she joked.

Although she has been loud with her pregnancy style, Rihanna has kept important details private regarding the unborn baby’s gender, due date, and any potential names. Check out one of everyone’s favorite Bad Gal’s vibrant looks below.