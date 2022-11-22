Kanye West To Sell “Ye24” Adidas, Balenciaga, And Gap Hoodies For $20

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Spring 2023 Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange on May 22, 2022 in New York City.

Kanye West plans to sell Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap hoodies for $20.

In a video uploaded to YouTube by X17 Online, the fashion designer spoke about marking up the hoodies with “Ye24” — commemorating his presidential bid for 2024.

The “Donda 2” rapper also shows off additional “Ye24” campaign sweatpants before explaining his plan for the shockingly low-cost hoodies and his reason for selling the expensive merch for only a dub.

“I cut up 100 hoodies from Yeezy, Balenciaga, Gap, and Adidas, and everything we do is going to cost $20,” West explained to the cameraman.

West also gave a brief tour of his Los Angeles workshop, where he shared a behind-the-scenes look into how his products are being created.

Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS

“We need to make sure everyone receives the same level of cuts, the same level of food, same level of water, the same level of education. We’re engineering opportunities, we’re getting past the past, we’re focused on the future.”

As the video continues, Ye shows off some new jackets he’s designed, even endowing a beige jacket to the cameraman. Then, the ex-YZY Gap designer further detailed his operation and critiqued the social landscape.

“As a species, we need to update together. Everything’s been so divisive: when they say ‘diversity,’ people look at that like it’s a good thing, but we’re the United States of America.”

On Oct. 25, Kanye, 45, was dropped by Adidas after using anti-semitic language.

Kanye West speaks on stage at the “Kanye West and Steven Smith in Conversation with Mark Wilson” at the on November 07, 2019 in New York City. Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the brand said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Additionally, Ye was also dropped by his talent agency, Creative Arts Agency (CAA) and J.P. Morgan Chase while Balenciaga and Vogue distanced themselves from the rapper.

West and Gap agreed to end their partnership ahead of his ensuing controversy.