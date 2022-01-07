Kanye West Adds Balenciaga To The YEEZY GAP Universe

Kanye West is expanding his ongoing partnership with YEEZY GAP by adding Balenciaga to the mix. In an Instagram post, Ye shared legal documents signed by the executives of each brand solidifying the fashion trio. Officially titled Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga, the endeavor will release products this year, available along with other YEEZY GAP merchandise.

“This first of its kind launch sees Ye’s peerless vision bring together the most influential designer of his generation, Demna, with iconic American brand, Gap,” the release stated.

“Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga continues Ye’s commitment to bringing creativity to the forefront and delivering his vision of utilitarian design for all.”

Screenshot/Instagram

The DONDA rapper shared his excitement for the new project with Vogue. The fashion publication reported the first Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga release is expected this June.

“It is a vision come true to work with Gap and Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga, to make incredible product available to everyone at all times,” Ye remarked.

YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga Logo GAP

Denma added, “This is a very different challenge. I’ve always appreciated the utilitarianism and the accessibility of Gap. I share some of the same sensibilities in my creative language. This project allowed me to join forces [with Ye] to create utilitarian fashion for all.”

“There are very few people that I know, especially of Ye’s caliber, who really understand my work so well. He makes me come out of my comfort zone and be a better designer. There’s no ego when we collaborate, just a mutual drive to evolve and do something great and new.”

So far, YEEZY GAP has released a $200 puffer jacket and a $90 hoodie, with both items selling fast on the retail website. Kanye West’s Gap deal was initiated in June 2020 when he signed a 10-year partnership with the company, holding ownership of the YEEZY brand.