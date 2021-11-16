Kingsford Is Grillin’ A Collab With Visual Artist Brand ‘Reality to Idea’

Even as we enter the winter months of 2021, the charcoal masters in Kingsford takes the chill off the holiday season and links with visual artist, Joshua Vides of Reality to Idea brand to collab for the second installment of their Fire Drops grill series. The first release of the limited edition grills dropped with super celebrity diamond dealer Ben Baller earlier this year. With the success of that previous partnership, Kingsford is back to the grill again, but this time with SoCal’s Vides.

Where Baller’s version was more blingy, with gold accents, Vides version is more thick lines that give a sketchbook vibe with the design. This drop features a new look, which is completely custom in the Everdure Cube style, which is a portable firebox grill. The layers of construction make for easy handling and even easier cleaning.

Joshua Vides’ filling up his grill collab with Kingsford. Kingsford

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Kingsford to inspire new generations – whether it be through art or food,” says Vides. “Creating the latest custom Fire Drops allowed me to tap into what fuels my own work with Reality to Idea and pair it with Kingsford’s fiery spirit. Together we’ve created a wonderful blend of cultural elements that we hope will ignite curiosity in a whole new wave of grillers.”

Targeting a younger demo of hip foodies, Vides’ monochromatic style is simplistic, yet bold as the lines along side of the product are strong and defined by his graffiti background. The packaging is heavily inspired by his Guatemalan roots by way of Southern California’s chill vibes. Included in the set-up are Kingsford Match Light Charcoal, an embroidered apron and authentication card with Vides’ autograph.

Hard at work on designs, Joshua Vides’ shows his work in full. Kingsford

“We know that there’s a big appetite to tap into the incredible flavors you can only get with Kingsford charcoal, and to do it all in style,” said Ram Gopalakrishnan, Marketing Director at Kingsford. “This latest limited-edition grill partnership with Joshua Vides is the ultimate culinary accessory for anyone who wants to eat great food and look good while doing it.”

The exclusive collaboration will be available only via the NTWRK app starting on November 16, 2021 at 2:30pm PST for $495 plus shipping and handling, while supplies last. To learn more about how you can score one of the limited-edition Kingsford x Reality to Idea Fire Drops.