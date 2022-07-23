Lil Baby Issues Limited Edition Deodorant And Body Spray With AXE

Lil Baby has boasted lyrically that his level of fresh was unattainable, however his newest brand collaboration gives fans a chance to make the effort. The Atlanta rapper has teamed with AXE for its “Fresh as Fr*sh” campaign, starring in an ad for the company and issuing exclusive products.

With AXE, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper has a limited-edition “WHAXE” pack, which will include a limited-edition WHAXE Apollo x Lil Baby Deodorant Stick and Body Wash, a blinged-out WHAXE four-finger ring, and a WHAXE branded toothbrush to ensure fans’ diamond encrusted WHAXE items stay fresh.

The name WHAXE is a play on Lil Baby’s nickname WHAM and the personal care brand as well as the “W” referring to the term “winning.”

AXE

“I only do deals that feel authentic to me,” explained Lil Baby in a press release. Being an AXE user myself, coming up with this collaboration for WHAXE Pack was a natural move for me.”

“When we heard that Lil Baby was a fan of our products it felt like an obvious choice to make him an Axe ambassador,” added Caroline Gregory, Global Brand Director, AXE at Unilever.

“We’re huge fans of his and are so excited to be partnering with him as he prepares to head out on tour and release his new album later this summer. AXE is committed to keeping guys everywhere smelling and feeling fresh – and we are inspired by how Lil Baby uses AXE to help boost his absolute freshness on stage and in his everyday life.”

Watch Lil Baby star in AXE’s “Fresh As Fr*sh” ad and a glimpse at the WHAXE Pack above.