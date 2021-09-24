Lori Harvey Talks Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan, Reveals New Skincare Line On ‘The Real’

Lori Harvey—a socialite, influencer, and now entrepreneur, known for her mystique and exquisite beauty—is opening up in her first talk show interview about her forthcoming skincare line and the best parts about her relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan.

The 24-year-old sat with The Real co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai-Jenkins, Adrienne Houghton, and Garcelle Beauvais. The ladies immediately spoke on her confidence in which Harvey credits her mother, Marjorie, as a huge inspiration. It didn’t take long for the conversation to segue into how Lori’s boyfriend feels about the model being a reflection of her graceful mother.

She revealed that Jordan and her mom have a very close relationship. “They talk all the time. They hang out. They’ve gone out on their little lunch and dinner dates,” she gushed. Her stepfather, Steve Harvey, shared in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, how he feels about her relationship with the highly sought-after bachelor.

The Family Feud host stated, “He is genuinely who he looks like he is. I mean, like, it threw me off at first, because he was so kind […] This dude was sincere and he’s proven to be a really, really good, good guy. I’m pulling for him, you know, for them.”

Lori—who affectionately calls him Nugget and he, in turn, calls her Turtle—admitted that she and Jordan “really balance each other.” She expressed, “I really do believe in the statement, you know when they say ‘when you know you know’ and I feel that really applies to our situation.” She also revealed that the Creed actor is “very sweet [and] attentive,” and not only when it comes to grand gestures, but also with the “little things.”

Later, Lori spoke about her upcoming beauty line, SKN by LH, and how watching her mother’s daily skincare routine as a little girl—and later developing rosacea—inspired her to create her own products. “When I was little, I would literally smear vaseline all over my face, trying to like recreate the glow that my mom had,” she shared. “So, you know, as I got older, that was clogging up my pores and I was going to getting really bad breakouts…As I got older going into modeling, having the makeup taken on and off, just the wear and tear, my skin was going through it.”

Her simple 5-step formula includes a goji berry cleanser, white tea toner, moisturizer, vitamin-C serum, and eye cream. As a lover of dewy/glowing skin, she created the line to fit all skin types, but especially catering to with sensitive skin. SKN by LH is “dropping real soon,” as stated at the end of her interview on The Real.

Watch the full interview below.