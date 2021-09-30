M.A.C. Cosmetics Announces Whitney Houston Makeup Collection

M.A.C. Cosmetics has announced a new collection in Whitney Houston’s honor. The beauty products will be released in 2022 with the debut of the upcoming biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. According to PEOPLE, the makeup company has signed a long-term, multi-faceted partnership with the Whitney Houston Estate.

The beauty brand will also recreate the Grammy award-winning singer’s makeup looks featured in the film.

“The idea that is coming to fruition now is something Whitney always wanted to do,” shared Whitney’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston. “I’m pleased we can do something that I know she would have loved. We are just starting on this collaboration but exciting things are coming!

“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear, our work with M.A.C. is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs. The line will be true to her colors that she loved to work with,” she said before sharing how Whitney “loved working with colors on the lips and eyes, that iconic red lip was always a favorite of hers.”

Singer Whitney Houston speaks during the 51st Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Further details about products and an exact purchase date have yet to be released. Chief Marketing Officer of M.A.C. Cosmetics Aïda Moudachirou-Rebois shared more insight behind the collaboration with POPSUGAR.

“Whitney Houston is a true legend whose talent has and will continue to transcend decades,” Moudachirou-Rebois said. “Just like the depths of her vocal range, she was a true beauty and MAC-lover who could seamlessly go from a natural ‘no-makeup-makeup look’ to full glam and bold colors without missing a beat. We are honored to support Whitney’s upcoming biopic and to continue to help tell her beauty story in many moments to come.”

The Whitney Houston Estate also announced the beauty deal on Instagram. View the social media announcement below.