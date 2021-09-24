Megan Thee Stallion Wants “New Hotties” To Tap Into Their Inner Athlete In New Nike Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion is the new face of Nike. The rapper shared the athletic wear campaign on Thursday (Sept. 23) revealing the partnership to her hot-girl fanbase. In the video titled “New Hotties,” the Grammy award-winning rapper shares her journey of defining what being an athlete means to her.

“So I’m sharing my fitness story to let you know sport is whatever ya want it to be. Dance is my sport. Rapping is my sport,” the Houston native declared in her Instagram post. “Performing is my sport. I am an athlete, and so are you.”

The partnership also includes exercise tips from Megan Thee Stallion. She and Nike have issued insider workout routines on the Nike fitness app. While the partnership has not yet revealed custom clothing or footwear, the Nike website features a landing page highlighting some of the “Thot Sh*t” rapper’s favorite items.

Pieces featured under Megan Thee Stallion’s looks include the Nike Air Force 1 Pixel, the Nike Dri-FIT Indy sports bra, Nike One biker shorts, the Nike Aereoswift crop top, and more.

“Good morning Hotties, you ready?” she shared on Friday (Sept. 24) revealing details of her Nike workout plan. “We working our core, booty, thighs, toes, elbows, everything, [winking face with tongue emoji]? It’s time to work. Check out my workouts and tips on wellness more in the Nike Training Club (NTC) app now. Also – if you like to look good while you sweat, swipe to shop my favorite training looks on the app too.”

The 26-year-old artist recently debuted her cosmetics collection with Revlon. Megan and the affordable makeup brand have issued two collections thus far in their extended partnership. As the company’s global brand ambassador, she released the Hot Girl Sunset makeup collection on StockX and the Big Bad Beauty line in-store.

“Megan is a remarkable talent and we know she’s only going to continue to rise to new heights,” said Silvia Galfo, Revlon’s Global Brand President in an issued statement. “When we first approached her about a partnership nearly a year ago, we were drawn to her confidence and fierce ambition as much as her power to hold nothing back. She loves to express herself with makeup and is a constant inspiration to her fans on living boldly. It’s that authenticity and unapologetic spirit that we admire, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Revlon family.”

Watch the full New Hotties campaign video above.