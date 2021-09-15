Megan Thee Stallion Drops New ‘Big Bad Beauty’ Collection With Revlon

Megan Thee Stallion attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Megan Thee Stallion and Revlon continue their partnership with another beauty drop. In July, the rapper and cosmetics brand released and sold out the Hot Girl Sunset Makeup Collection issued on StockX. Now, fans have the opportunity to purchase the new Big Bad Beauty Looks collection in-store and online.

The new collection includes shades that reflect the Houston artist’s personal style. The Big Bad Beauty collection includes multiple products for cosmetic wearers to create stand-out eye makeup looks to their liking.

“Surprise hotties!” the “Thot Sh*t” rapper shared on Instagram. “The collab comes with an exclusive new palette designed by me and some of my favorite @Revlon products to create the boldest eye looks.”

The new collection includes the Big Bad Eyeshadow Palette with 10 different shadows and two dual eye/cheek shades, the So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara in three shades, the So Fierce Mascara in three shades, the So Fierce Vinyl Liner in two shades, the Chrome Ink Liquid Liner in two shades, the ColorStay Sharp Line Eyeliner in one shade, and the ColorStay Eyeliner in two shades.

Prices range from $8.49 to $14.99 per item.

“As soon as you start putting on my collection from Revlon, that’s how you know you just automatically activated your hot girl shit,” the Grammy award-winning artist shared with Elle. “When you wear this makeup and when you’re getting beat, just know you’re activating it.”

“Megan is a remarkable talent and we know she’s only going to continue to rise to new heights,” said Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Brand President in an issued statement. “When we first approached her about a partnership nearly a year ago, we were drawn to her confidence and fierce ambition as much as her power to hold nothing back. She loves to express herself with makeup and is a constant inspiration to her fans on living boldly. It’s that authenticity and unapologetic spirit that we admire, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Revlon family.”

The 26-year-old rapper was announced as Revlon’s global ambassador in August 2020.

The assortment of products will be available this fall in drugstore retailers nationwide and on Revlon.com.

Get a closer look at Megan Thee Stallion and the “Big Bad Beauty” eyeshadow palette with Revlon below.

Revlon