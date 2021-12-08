Mozzy Stars In Campaign For Kappa Capsule Collection With Rolling Loud

Italian streetwear brand Kappa has continued its relationship as a sponsor for Rolling Loud Music Festival and issued a limited-edition collection for the festival’s California edition. West Coast rapper Mozzy stars in the campaign and is also billed as a performer for Rolling Loud California on Friday (Dec. 10). Headliners for the three-day festival are Kid Cudi, J.Cole, and Future.

The collection comes after the success of the Kappa x Rolling Loud New York capsule in November. The California capsule is inspired by the lifestyle and culture of Los Angeles and includes the brand’s staple tracksuit, soccer and goalie jerseys, a hoodie, a pair of sweatpants, a bucket hat, a snapback cap, and top-selling Mitel slides with distinctive Kappa x Rolling Loud branding.

The 7-piece limited-edition capsule collection went on sale on Rolling Loud’s website Tuesday (Dec. 7) and will be available for purchase exclusively during Rolling Loud California. Prices range from $50 to $110.

Founded by Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud began as a one-day event in Miami in 2015. The festival returned from an 18-month hiatus with the sold-out Rolling Loud Miami in July and again in with Rolling Out New York in October. The upcoming California event implemented a policy restricting the audience to people 18+ after the Astroworld Festival tragedy that resulted in multiple deaths, including that of a 9-year-old child.

View images of Mozzy for Kappa’s Rolling Loud collection below: