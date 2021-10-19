Peloton x Beyoncé Returns, Expands Partnership To 10 HBCUs

A new installment of the Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series launches Tuesday (Oct. 19) and is considered to be Peloton’s most extensive Artist Series to date. The latest collaboration will offer 72 hours of content and 17 classes over a three-day period with content streamed globally from both the New York and new London Peloton Studios.

“The Beyoncé Artist Series allows you to mentally draw deeply from internal and external places of power and this is the soundtrack that will transport you,” Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley said in a statement. “We are honored to have designed a new series of classes that elevate movement and music on the Peloton platform. This empowering message will motivate our community to show up for each other and for themselves.”

This new era of Peloton x Beyoncé will allow members to curate a “well-rounded experience” across nine modalities including Cycling, Tread, Tread Bootcamp, Strength, Barre, Stretching, and an Outdoor Run and Walk. The series will also allow classes to be available in three languages: English, German, and Spanish—a first for Peloton. The global event kicks off with a Two-for-One Ride live from the new Peloton Studios London.

In addition to the new offerings, Beyoncé and Peloton will expand their social impact partnership by gifting the fitness facilities of ten HBCUs with Peloton Bikes this fall. Both the global powerhouse and Peloton have a shared dedication to inspire students to “source their power, physically and mentally, through movement.”

Thus far, thousands of students have been gifted digital memberships with Peloton. Partner schools include Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University.

Every Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series class can be accessed on the Peloton App which new Members can try for a free 30-day trial period.