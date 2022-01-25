Pharrell Williams Teases Collaboration With Tiffany & Co.

Pharrell Williams has shared a glimpse of an upcoming collaboration with Tiffany & Co. The musician wore a pair of sunglasses from the collab to NIGO‘s creative directorial debut at Kenzo‘s Fall/Winter 2022 show in Paris on Sunday (Jan. 23). The diamond-rimmed shades were a glimpse at what is to come between Williams and the jeweler.

First reported by WWD, the 48-year-old revealed the collaboration with minimal details. “Tiffany and I are engaged,” he said to the fashion outlet, adding the sunglasses were the “first of many things that I’m gonna do with Tiffany.”

Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Williams attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo

He continued, “I can’t give it all away now. I don’t want to go too much into detail, OK, because we’re here today to celebrate my brother Nigo.”

Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany’s Executive Vice President of Product and Communications, also hinted at the collaboration on social media. The Instagram upload detailed the custom-made 18k gold glasses, with 61 round brilliant diamonds of over 25 carats total and two emeralds.

Williams is no stranger to high-end fashion collaborations, as he worked with Louis Vuitton in 2008 on a prior jewelry collection. LVMH completed the acquisition of Tiffany & Co. in 2021. Last year, the brand unveiled a partnership with Jay-Z and Beyoncé initiating the ‘About Love’ campaign and scholarship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).