Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty Perfume Selling Out In Just 24 Hours

As a musician, Rihanna has sold out shows globally and as a beauty mogul, she is still no stranger to high demand for her Fenty Beauty branded products.

When she launched the company in 2017, the landmark foundation sold out at record speed. Now her latest drop, Fenty Eau de Parfum released on Aug. 10, joins the club of Fenty products that quickly goes from product available to out of stock.

The 33-year-old celebrated the successful launch with an Instagram post on Wednesday morning (Aug. 11) featuring a photo of herself enjoying a caviar breakfast in bed. Wearing a hoodie and dark sunglasses, Rihanna captioned the image, “How I woke up after #FENTYPARFUM sold out this morning!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Prior to the fragrance going on sale, the newly named billionaire shared a compilation video of her Hollywood peers—including Lil Nas X, Cardi B, and André Leon Talley—reflecting on meeting her and all commenting on how wonderful she smelled. The Fenty Beauty brand, which she owns 50 percent of, helped usher Rihanna into her new financial class and is responsible for an estimated $1.4 billion of her $1.7 billion worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

She initially announced the fragrance at the end of last month, sharing social media promotions across her branded accounts Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin. The scent is described by Fenty Beauty as “an intimate unisex fragrance that is everything you feel, everything you are, and everything you want to be,” as well as “raw, sensual, spicy, and sweet all at once.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist also started a new campaign with her other brand Savage X Fenty, which sells underwear, lingerie, and loungewear using a subscription-based model. Rihanna recently teamed up with New Orleans bike crew Caramel Curves to highlight pieces from a new collection. The all-Black woman club, known for their risqué aesthetic, effortlessly rock lace and cut-out pieces while riding their motorcycles.

“The Caramel Curves show the world what being a badass boss is all about, while bringing sexiness along for the ride,” said the “Kisses Don’t Lie” singer.

As of now, consumers wanting to purchase the Fenty Eau de Parfum can sign-up to be notified via email when the product is restocked.