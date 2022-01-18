Rihanna Reveals Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty Collab In Valentine’s Day Promo

Rihanna announced the crossover between two of her brands for a Valentine’s Day merchandise drop. Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty have established their first collaboration in the Fenty family with the lip product Gloss Bomb Heat in an exclusive shade, Lavender Savage. Unlike other Fenty Beauty products, the pale purple shade will be sold exclusively on the Savage X Fenty website.

No release date has been announced, however, the social media accounts for the brands tease “SOON.”

“Valentine’s Day is for me….but you can watch,” teased the singer on Instagram, showcasing both new lingerie and the new lip color.

Highlighting a “purrfected pout,” Rihanna also showcased a black and red striped hairdo and a sexy lace one-piece accented with gold hardware and paired with red fishnet tights. The “Kiss It Better” singer also shared a video modeling the look and lipgloss.

“write me a love letter baby,” the 33-year-old wrote in the caption.

A joint release from Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty is one of many new endeavors for Rihanna’s growing empire. Just this month, she announced the first five locations of Savage X Fenty stores with more shops on the way.

“2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores,” the Bajan beauty exclaimed on Instagram. “can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl….”

Watch Rihanna star in the Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty teaser video below.