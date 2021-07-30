Rihanna Announces New Unisex Fragrance Fenty Parfum

To the delight of fans, Rihanna is releasing something brand new. But to the dismay of fans, it is not her highly anticipated ninth studio album. The global pop star has announced a new offering as part of her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands. The Anti singer revealed Fenty Parfum is the next leg of the Fenty empire.

“That’s the thing I love the most: it’s an experience, it’s a memory, encapsulated into a fragrance,” she wrote on the Fenty Skin Instagram page announcing the perfume. “One smell, you’ll never forget it.”

Using social media to reveal more details about the product, the 33-year-old pop star shared multiple posts across her branded platforms. The fragrance, described on Fenty Beauty as “an intimate unisex fragrance that is everything you feel, everything you are, and everything you want to be,” is available for purchase on August 10 on the website. Customers who shop the cosmetic brand and spend $40 get a free sample of the new scent through August 8.

A follow-up post described Fenty Parfum as “Raw, sensual, spicy, and sweet all at once.”

And when it comes to beauty, it’s not just lip service with RiRi. As VIBE previously reported, the Grammy Award winner styled her own looks and even took her own photos when she covered Vogue Italia‘s DIY issue, which hit newsstands on June 4.

“In recent years, we have tried to use our cover in many different ways: with photography or illustrations, or with no images at all. But we’ve never invited the featured person to do everything by themselves: to pose, take the photographs and choose the clothes to wear,” said editor-in-chief, Emanuele Farnet.

As for an update on the album, during a June 2019 conversation with Sarah Paulson for Interview Magazine, the “Work” singer revealed she’s just as anxious as her fans to release new music.

“It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, ‘Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out,'” she shared.

Until then, loyal members of Rihanna’s “navy” have an award-winning discography to listen to, as well as countless fashion and beauty products to enjoy with a brand new fragrance soon to come.